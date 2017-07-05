PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Press has been sold to a new owner.
The newspaper has been a family-owned business since 1915 but will now be run by a new entity called Antelope Valley Press Inc., led by Canadian newspaper executive Steven Malkowich, according to a statement issued by the previous owners and reported by the Los Angeles Daily News.
“Now is the time for our family to make way for others with greater resources than ours,” former Publisher William Markham said in a statement issued to the Daily News through New Mexico-based merger and acquisition firm Dirks, Van Essen & Murray. The firm represented Markham, his brother and sister in the sale.
The new owners have newspaper assets throughout Canada and the United States, including the Lodi News-Sentinel in the Central Valley, the Daily News reported.
The Palmdale-based Antelope Valley Press has a daily circulation of 11,000 during the week and 18,000 on Sundays, according to the outgoing owners. It was founded by A.J. Hicks on April 3, 1915.
–
20 comments for "AV Press sold to new owner"
Alby says
I hope that it stays democratic. I’m not sure how a Canadian executive will provide better news than the ones that have already lived all the way out here in the Antelope Valley. I’d rather hear the comments of those that have lived here for quite a while. Good or bad…. will the innertowners opinions be flushed out by the outtatowners or inbetweeners…?
William says
We need legitimate news sources such as the Antelope Valley Press, The Antelope Valley Times, Spectrum News, Los Angeles Times, KCBS, KABC, KNBC, et al to provide REAL news. There is too much fake news out there, particularly in local blogs like the Antelope Valley Voice which spreads gossip, untruths, and make racist comments continuously.
I’ll gladly pay to make sure I’m getting the news and not some hack’s false rumours.
Laughing says
KABC is a fav read of mine, but it is far from real news. At least on the political level. Their local news is even slanted very liberal, but I expect that from the once conservative Disney Corp. I take a dash from here, a dash from there, go find a pinch here and there then mix it all together to come up with a decent ‘truth’ recipe for most news.
William says
“Reality has a well-known liberal bias.” -Stephen Colbert
For example. 3 million voters voted illegally for Hillary in 2016 according to trump and swallowed by conservative news and his followers.
About 30% of fox ‘news’ viewers think that President Obama was born in Kenya.
You can go on and on about what conservatives ‘believe’ that isn’t accurate and never stop finding stuff.
Conservatives have transferred their beliefs in religious ‘stuff’ to the political and journalism domains.They have what could be called ‘faith-based news’ or as Kellyanne Conway has said “alternative facts”.
Yeah. If they believe it’s true, despite all evidence to the contrary, for them it’s true. trump’s administration has become a ‘lie factory’ and what’s worse, is that his followers believe and repeat the lies. I guess they will be soon telling us the earth is flat again because the orange one said so.
Are you shocked?
Matt K. says
The LASD Scanner + Fire group on Facebook is one of the worst ones for spreading fake news and gossip. People who don’t even live in the Antelope Valley go on there and try to stir up the already paranoid lemmings who frequent it. I wish the admins would block this person and keep them from aggravating and stirring up tension in our community. You’d think that since the person lives out of state that they would get a life, but their AV-obsession is really too powerful to let them do so. The admins don’t seem to understand that the longer they let this person post there, the more damage they do to our community and the morale of the people who really care and are trying to make a positive difference.
danny B says
I cant remember the last time I bought a paper… always bad news… shooting in palmdale… stabbing in lancaster…. just like last sunday.. 2 homicides in one day… so sick of it all…..
Tim Scott says
Move to a town with a population of one. Hardly ever a homicide there, and if there is one you won’t be reading about it in the paper.
Sharon says
The last time I checked web only was more expensive than paper. Never could understand that logic.
Satisfied Subscriber says
The AV Press is good source for local news. It has comprehensive coverage of the valley from Cal City and Mojave on the north, through Rosamond, Lancaster and Palmdale and on to Acton. Their reporters cover schools, school districts and lots of local politics. The “‘letters to the editor” section gives ample opportunity for kudos and complaints. I can’t imagine starting my day without it. Fix your delvery problems and the paper will be fine.
Tim Scott says
The AV has half a million people in it and their circulation is eleven THOUSAND? Seriously? Why would anyone buy something with market penetration like that?
Of course, if they apply some of their big corporate bucks so the paper can be weened off of the Wrecks Parris revenue stream and actually do some honest reporting maybe it can be saved.
jimmy p says
“Now is the time for our family to make way for others with greater resources than ours,” don’t you love how they assume our whole world revolves around their newspaper? Like we really care about them or their “family” – guess what, we have families too, and they have nothing to do with you or your newspaper.
Laughing says
Yeah $3 a week does seem a bit much for online only.
I looked up LA Times and they get $2 a week delivered and digital. But of course they have higher paying advertisers, world wide distribution and lower costs on materials due to bulk.
eo2 says
I delivered the VP when it was a twice a week paper for all of 25¢ per month. Oh how the customers griped about it doubling to 50¢ for only three times per week!
Now the hypocrisy of I will not subscribe at the current rates.
Spirit of JPB says
Maybe now they will do some investigative journalism and look into the goings on in Lancaster. There’s a treasure trove to uncover there. No bid contracts, land deals, cronyism, illegal purchases, fiscal irresponsibility and debt, paybacks, and more.
Jay says
Is the outrageous price going to come down?
Laughing says
$4 a week for print newspaper and web seems reasonable. Especially when the paper itself can then be used to line a bird cage, shredded for litter box, turned into paper mache and then sold, used as mulch, used to clean windows (for handouts in parking lots or at lights), can be used to make a tent, or even toilet paper. Plus many other post reading uses.
I have no idea how many employees they have but at minimum wage (not counting press operators and copy designers) it has to be more than a handful. Then there is the cost of electricity, presses aint cheap to operate. Have you priced ton rolls of raw news print?
TSparky says
That was my first thought too.
Laughing says
Per week is about $4. With wages for all the employees, the raw paper stock rolls, electricity to run servers and presses, plus the reporters. Seems like a decent price for a SMALL daily regional paper with web access.
William says
You should be able to get only the web access very cheap but the last time I checked it wasn’t worth it.
TSparky says
It’s $4 if you pay for the whole year in advance. 16 weeks comes out to be 6.50 a week. You would think they would offer a discounted deal for a month or 2 to see if you like it before you commit. Or offer Sunday only or Thu-Sun like the competition does.