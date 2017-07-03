Woman stabbed to death in Lancaster, husband held for questioning

LANCASTER – A man was being held for questioning Sunday in connection with the stabbing death of his wife in Lancaster, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, July 1, on the 4200 block of Jonathon Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Detectives have learned that the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument, of unknown reasons, prior to the stabbing. The suspect and victim were married with two children,” the news release states.

“The suspect was detained at the location and is being held pending interviews by homicide detectives,” the news release states.

The victim, an Asian female, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. A friend, who did not want to be named, said the victim was a nurse at Antelope Valley Hospital.

The suspect’s name was not released.

No further information was immediately available Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–