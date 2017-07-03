LANCASTER – A man was being held for questioning Sunday in connection with the stabbing death of his wife in Lancaster, authorities said.
The stabbing occurred around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, July 1, on the 4200 block of Jonathon Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Detectives have learned that the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument, of unknown reasons, prior to the stabbing. The suspect and victim were married with two children,” the news release states.
“The suspect was detained at the location and is being held pending interviews by homicide detectives,” the news release states.
The victim, an Asian female, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s news release.
Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. A friend, who did not want to be named, said the victim was a nurse at Antelope Valley Hospital.
The suspect’s name was not released.
No further information was immediately available Monday morning.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
UPDATE: The victim was identified as 37-year-old Katrina Barragan of Lancaster, according to coroner’s Investigator Kelli Blanchard.
UPDATE: Rafael Barragan, who was initially held for questioning, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Barragan, 47, is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles in lieu of $2 million bail, according to the sheriff’s department.
25 comments for "Woman stabbed to death in Lancaster, husband held for questioning [updated]"
Michelle B says
What happened? This is very sad news.
Mike B says
Richard is right. Unless it’s the family, no one should have a say on the victim or the killer.
Don’t let them get to you Rich. You have every right to be responsive to these clowns with no facts.
Have respect and let this family grieve a loss, to the family and the community.
Richard Valerio says
Hey Dora,
It was the person you thought that was a good father and husband. He’s a monster…
My sister was a beautiful mother and wife.
That’s the truth.
Thank you for all the support and prayers we have received through this. Me and my family appreciate it and you guys being here for us.
Richard Valerio says
Well Rebekah if you knew Ralph than you would see that what you saw ain’t even his birthday. And if you really checked him out, he never went by Ralphie. And look at the book date… KNOW YOUR FACTS BEFORE YOU OPEN YOUR MOUTH!
Have respect..
Bianca says
Rebeka get yr facts straight before opening yr Damm mouth ….
Rebekah says
Tell that to the LASD
R says
Thank you
Rebekah says
All one has to do is look it up: http://www.lasd.org.inmatesearch!!!!!
Rich says
Yeah look it up, but make sure you’re getting the right person. You should just stop before you make yourself look like an idiot to the community that loved me sister.
Dora says
Hi Rich,
My husband worked with Rafael this a good husband and father. Hope the killer is found. His he in jail? We would like to help if any help is needed.
Dora Rios
Rebekah says
Rafael killed his wife. He is in nail where he belongs!!!!!
Rich says
To Rebekah.
I am the victims brother.
Please have your facts straight before making bull sh*t up.
Rebekah has no idea what she is taking about. Not defending him because again she’s my sister, but he didn’t.
Rebekah says
All I was going by is what the LASD website shows! I thought she only had one brother and his name is NOT “Rich!” Maybe YOU don’t have your facts straight. Either way, Rafael is a coward and a monster to commit this atrocious act and especially in front of his own daughter! There is a special place in H ELL for people like him. RIP Katrina, you didn’t deserve this and neither did your kids
Works At The Hospital says
My condolences to you and your family Rich.
Jason Bourne says
He confessed!
Rebekah says
This monster, RAFAEL BARRAGAN has 2 previous felonies (March 2017 and April 2017) What the hell was he doing out of jail???????????
Aunt Shanice says
Realignment AB 109 – You can thank your government for this.
Jason Bourne says
Realignment AB 109 doesn’t affect felonies.
Aunt Shanice says
Really? What does it affect? You have no idea what you are talking about. Typical uneducated you know who.
Typical Uneducated You Know Who says
Okay. Educate us on how someone who allegedly has been charged ( and convicted?) of two felonies a month apart has taken advantage of Realignment AB 109.
Yes, it does affect felonies however I didn’t think context was needed given the assumption.
Anonymous says
There are 2 Rafael Barragan on the lasd inmate site. Thus suspect us from Lancaster with a birthday of 6/30/1970. You may be looking at a different suspect.
Dora says
He didn’t lady.
Marcus says
She was an amazing person I don’t understand how anyone could hurt her my heart is broken I hope the husband pays for what he has done!! (RIP my friend)
Jack says
This is horrible!