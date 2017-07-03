The Antelope Valley Times

Woman stabbed to death in Lancaster, husband held for questioning [updated]

LANCASTER – A man was being held for questioning Sunday in connection with the stabbing death of his wife in Lancaster, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, July 1, on the 4200 block of Jonathon Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Detectives have learned that the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument, of unknown reasons, prior to the stabbing. The suspect and victim were married with two children,” the news release states.

“The suspect was detained at the location and is being held pending interviews by homicide detectives,” the news release states.

The victim, an Asian female, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. A friend, who did not want to be named, said the victim was a nurse at Antelope Valley Hospital.

The suspect’s name was not released.

No further information was immediately available Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE: The victim was identified as 37-year-old Katrina Barragan of Lancaster, according to coroner’s Investigator Kelli Blanchard.

UPDATE:  Rafael Barragan, who was initially held for questioning, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Barragan, 47, is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles in lieu of $2 million bail, according to the sheriff’s department. 

  2. Richard is right. Unless it’s the family, no one should have a say on the victim or the killer.

    Don’t let them get to you Rich. You have every right to be responsive to these clowns with no facts.

    Have respect and let this family grieve a loss, to the family and the community.

  3. Hey Dora,

    It was the person you thought that was a good father and husband. He’s a monster…

    My sister was a beautiful mother and wife.

    That’s the truth.

    Thank you for all the support and prayers we have received through this. Me and my family appreciate it and you guys being here for us.

  4. Well Rebekah if you knew Ralph than you would see that what you saw ain’t even his birthday. And if you really checked him out, he never went by Ralphie. And look at the book date… KNOW YOUR FACTS BEFORE YOU OPEN YOUR MOUTH!

    Have respect..

    • Yeah look it up, but make sure you’re getting the right person. You should just stop before you make yourself look like an idiot to the community that loved me sister.

  7. Hi Rich,

    My husband worked with Rafael this a good husband and father. Hope the killer is found. His he in jail? We would like to help if any help is needed.

    Dora Rios

  8. To Rebekah.

    I am the victims brother.

    Please have your facts straight before making bull sh*t up.

    Rebekah has no idea what she is taking about. Not defending him because again she’s my sister, but he didn’t.

    • All I was going by is what the LASD website shows! I thought she only had one brother and his name is NOT “Rich!” Maybe YOU don’t have your facts straight. Either way, Rafael is a coward and a monster to commit this atrocious act and especially in front of his own daughter! There is a special place in H ELL for people like him. RIP Katrina, you didn’t deserve this and neither did your kids

  9. This monster, RAFAEL BARRAGAN has 2 previous felonies (March 2017 and April 2017) What the hell was he doing out of jail???????????

        • Really? What does it affect? You have no idea what you are talking about. Typical uneducated you know who.

          • Okay. Educate us on how someone who allegedly has been charged ( and convicted?) of two felonies a month apart has taken advantage of Realignment AB 109.

            Yes, it does affect felonies however I didn’t think context was needed given the assumption.

    • There are 2 Rafael Barragan on the lasd inmate site. Thus suspect us from Lancaster with a birthday of 6/30/1970. You may be looking at a different suspect.

  10. She was an amazing person I don’t understand how anyone could hurt her my heart is broken I hope the husband pays for what he has done!! (RIP my friend)

