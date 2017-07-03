PALMDALE – A man was shot dead early Sunday morning in Palmdale, authorities said.
The shooting occurred a little after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2, in the area of 70th Street East and East Avenue M, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies from the sheriff’s Palmdale station responded to the scene in response to a “medical rescue” call and discovered the victim, a white male, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, the news release states.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.
“There is no suspect information at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
–
8 comments for "Man shot to death in Palmdale"
Tierney says
To your response William “That part”. No its not typical Palmdale. I’ve been here since 87″… Never is it typical here. But unfortunately these things do happen from time to time. Typical would be For example Los Angeles.. But no matter where we move or live it’s bound to happen. Unfortunately It’s called LIFE/REALITY.
Not-so-much says
Move to the west side they said. It will be much safer they said.
Marco Ayala says
Typical Palmdale
William says
Typical Marco Ayala
Tamara Taylor says
It’s a shame he died that way. Breaks my heart.
Penny H says
Doesnt Ave M end at 50th East?
RIP says
Starts back up on the other side of either 60th or 70th.
Joe says
Smh!