Man shot to death in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was shot dead early Sunday morning in Palmdale, authorities said.

The shooting occurred a little after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2, in the area of 70th Street East and East Avenue M, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Palmdale station responded to the scene in response to a “medical rescue” call and discovered the victim, a white male, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, the news release states.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“There is no suspect information at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

