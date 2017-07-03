PALMDALE – A man was shot dead early Sunday morning in Palmdale, authorities said.
The shooting occurred a little after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2, in the area of 70th Street East and East Avenue M, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies from the sheriff’s Palmdale station responded to the scene in response to a “medical rescue” call and discovered the victim, a white male, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, the news release states.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.
“There is no suspect information at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
UPDATE: The victim was identified as 63-year-old Gregory Troulman of Littlerock, according to coroner’s Investigator Kelli Blanchard.
–
17 comments for "Man shot to death in Palmdale [updated]"
callingitasitis says
http://www.cdcr.ca.gov/realignment/
http://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/en/propositions/57/arguments-rebuttals.htm
See for yourself IF AB109 is holding up to the reasons it was passed. You the voter impacted the criminal justice system by your votes: prop 47 and prop 57
.
At his best, man is the noblest of all animals; separated from law and justice he is the worst.
Aristotle
Everything has its limit – iron ore cannot be educated into gold.
Mark Twain
We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid.
Benjamin Franklin
Concerned for family member says
Does anyone have anymore information on who this may have been?
Tammy says
Gregory Troulman
Tierney says
To your response William “That part”. No its not typical Palmdale. I’ve been here since 87″… Never is it typical here. But unfortunately these things do happen from time to time. Typical would be For example Los Angeles.. But no matter where we move or live it’s bound to happen. Unfortunately It’s called LIFE/REALITY.
Debbie smith says
The victim was he driven a car or walking that’s. A open land of lot’s there I use that rout too drive to ave N-go west to-50th St East Ave M. If your traveling east on Ave M. You cant get through.but 70theast goes thru North bound. We have plenty space here to drive back streets. I hope they fine the person or people who done this. It’s a long was out in people don’t even to think of something like that could happen my prayers for this victim ,family.we all have to be very careful and this days of life.
Not-so-much says
Move to the west side they said. It will be much safer they said.
No-so-much says
Well folks, I’m an idiot. Thought it said west side. Go ahead and roast me. Lol
Marco Ayala says
Typical Palmdale
William says
Typical Marco Ayala
Lisa says
This is why I decided to move to a better city it’s getting so sad on how u can’t even walk down the street any more and I have grown sons that do not do any gang banging and grandbabys. I’m scared for our lives.that our own young black is killing us.. so sad.
Tamara Taylor says
It’s a shame he died that way. Breaks my heart.
Concerned for family member says
Is the name of this individual known? Worried about a family member in that area.
Penny H says
Doesnt Ave M end at 50th East?
Anonymous says
The paved street yeah but technically an unmade street is there. Probs my found the body on 70th east between n and L
RIP says
Starts back up on the other side of either 60th or 70th.
Laughing says
It is a semiprivate dirt road.
Joe says
Smh!