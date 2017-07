Man killed in ATV crash

PALMDALE – A man killed when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into a pickup truck Sunday morning in Palmdale was a Garden Grove resident, authorities said.

He was Rafael Suarez, 29, according to coroner’s Investigator Jerry McKibben.

The crash happening around at 10:14 a.m. Sunday, July 2, in the area of Avenue U and 233rd Street East, California Highway Patrol Officer J. Tomkinson reported.

Suarez was driving a 2008 Yamaha Raptor 700 in an easterly direction on a dirt power line road approaching 235th Street East when he crashed into a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 51-year-old Ontario man, Tomkinson said.

Suarez was pronounced dead at the scene, Tomkinson said.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

–