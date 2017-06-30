Bull riding, fireworks at AV Fairgrounds July 4

LANCASTER – The Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division will return to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds on Tuesday, July 4, officials announced.

Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are on sale at www.avfair.com.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the Professional Bull Riders competition begins at 7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds, located at 2551 W Avenue H in Lancaster.

The event will feature live music throughout by Jake Nelson and the Tone Wranglers, and Miss Rodeo California, Brittney Phillips, will be available for autographs.

The bull riding competition will be followed by a spectacular fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

General Admission (grass seating) to the fireworks show is free, and the viewing areas are located south of the grandstands. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

Reserved grandstand seating requires a PBR ticket.

For more information on the Professional Bull Riders competition, visit www.showdownrodeo.com.

For July 4 fireworks information

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

