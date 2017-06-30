AVH Auxiliary contributes $1.7 million in donations and volunteer hours

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Hospital (AVH) Auxiliary, a group of volunteers who fundraise for the hospital, presented a check for $70,000 to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District board of directors Wednesday night. This donation brings the auxiliary’s total contribution to the hospital to $1,729,709 in financial gifts and volunteer hours over the last year.

In addition to Wednesday night’s donation, the Auxiliary has covered nearly $124,000 in salaries and benefits, provided $10,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors, and donated more than 55,000 volunteer hours, which is valued at more than $1.5 million.

Founded in 1957, the Auxiliary raises funds through the hospital’s gift shop and thrift shop, bake sales and other seasonal sales events. Past pledges have helped fund the Women & Infants Pavilion, emergency department expansion, and state-of-the-art equipment for the critical care unit. This year’s donation will be used to support future hospital needs.

“Having been involved with Antelope Valley Hospital since 1968, I know firsthand how much our hospital means to the community,” stated Auxiliary President Judy Hutton. “Every member of the Auxiliary is honored to be able to support such an important organization, which makes a difference in the lives of our friends, neighbors and loved ones every day.”

Residents interested in joining the AV Hospital Auxiliary should contact the volunteer services department at 661-949-5105.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–