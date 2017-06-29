Valley Oasis honored as 36th Assembly District nonprofit of the year

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) honored Valley Oasis as the 36th Assembly District’s 2017 Nonprofit of the Year during the CalNonprofits annual event Wednesday at the State Capitol. The award recognizes Valley Oasis for its longstanding support and service to combating domestic violence in the Antelope Valley.

“It is such an honor to be recognized as Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblyman Lackey. There are many incredible groups out that are very much deserving of this award. Valley Oasis appreciates the Assemblyman’s recognition,” stated Valley Oasis CEO Carol Crabson.

Valley Oasis, formerly known as Valley Domestic Violence Council, has been serving domestic violence victims for 37 years and has since extended its services towards the homeless, emancipated minors, and other groups who face social discrimination. Until recently, Valley Oasis was the only agency in the nation willing to assist male victims.

“The Antelope Valley owes a huge debt of gratitude to Valley Oasis for the work they do for our community,” Lackey said. “Valley Oasis is an exceptional organization that is dedicated to serving victims of domestic violence and young people in their time of need.”

Valley Oasis has more than 16 programs for individuals and families, including a 30-day shelter that is open 24-hours, transitional housing, and onsite childcare.

Valley Oasis has a 24-hour hotline that can be reached at 661-945-6736, for those in need of assistance.

[Information via news release from the office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey.]

