Northrop Grumman to host hiring event July 14

PALMDALE – Northrop Grumman will host an invite-only hiring event to support current openings in Palmdale on Friday, July 14.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 pm at America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

To register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/PalmdaleCareerFair.

Participants will meet with hiring managers to discuss career opportunities and active open positions.

Northrop Grumman seeking IT professionals with active DoD clearances in the following areas: Cyber Security Analysts, Systems Architects, Data Scientists, Software Development Analysts, Network Technicians, Database Architects and Applications Architects.

For more information, call AJCC at 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

