PALMDALE – Northrop Grumman will host an invite-only hiring event to support current openings in Palmdale on Friday, July 14.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 pm at America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.
To register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/PalmdaleCareerFair.
Participants will meet with hiring managers to discuss career opportunities and active open positions.
Northrop Grumman seeking IT professionals with active DoD clearances in the following areas: Cyber Security Analysts, Systems Architects, Data Scientists, Software Development Analysts, Network Technicians, Database Architects and Applications Architects.
For more information, call AJCC at 661-265-7421.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
7 comments for "Northrop Grumman to host hiring event July 14"
Danny alcala says
Any cnc jobs
I R Dumb says
For more information, call AJCC at 661-265-7421.
Learn to read.
EXAV says
I.T. jobs. Blech. I ‘d rather shovel manure than take another tech job.
Shane Falco says
“I have aerospace…consulting…experience if they’re hiring in 3 to 5 years” Jim Ledford
Denise says
Are you looking for Food Service Workers too?
Robert Panicacci says
Are the positions listed above the only open positions?