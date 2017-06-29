Kaiser seeking local nominees for Capital Connections program

LOS ANGELES – Kaiser Permanente Southern California is seeking local nominees to participate in the Inner City Capital Connections program (ICCC), which provides free training, education and mentorship to small businesses seeking to access new sources of funding.

The program aims to promote small business growth in economically challenged urban areas like the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys.

To qualify, businesses must have annual sales of at least $500,000 and be located in the targeted areas of Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley and San Bernardino county — or have 40 percent of their employees residing within the targeted areas.

Businesses accepted into the program will take part in a comprehensive 40-hour training course focused on strategy, sales and marketing, talent management and entrepreneurial finance.

After completing the course, businesses are paired with local business leaders and consultant coaches. Through ICCC, companies can gain access to debt and equity capital to accelerate growth and job creation.

“Kaiser Permanente is looking beyond medicine to improve health in the communities we serve by enhancing social, economic, educational and environmental conditions,” stated John Yamamoto of Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “The Inner City Capital Connections program is one way we’re strengthening community health by generating community wealth.”

Businesses interested in the Inner City Capital Connections program can learn more or apply at http://icic.org/inner-city-capital-connections/nominate-apply/.

The deadline for applications has been extended to July 15.

Kaiser Permanente is sponsoring the ICCC program in partnership with the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

[Information via news release from Kaiser Permanente Southern California.]

–

