Freedom Symphony Concert in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will kick off a summer of concerts at the Palmdale Amphitheater with a Freedom Symphony concert this Saturday, featuring West Coast Classical Orchestra.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale. Admission and parking are free. Attendees may bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages with them, along with blankets, low back chairs and umbrellas. No fireworks, alcohol, pets or EZ-ups are allowed.

Opening the show will be a cappella comedy favorites The Alley Cats. West Coast Classical’s orchestra will follow with a musical showcase featuring songs that celebrate America.

“What a perfect way to celebrate our nation’s birthday—a family picnic on a beautiful Palmdale summer evening, listening to a truly funny and talented a cappella group and a renowned orchestra performing patriotic classics,” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

The Alley Cats have been Jay Leno’s opening act for the past seven years, and they have opened for Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers and have appeared on numerous television shows for NBC, CBS, and PBS. The Alley Cats have performed in concert all over the world alongside groups such as The Coasters, The Drifters, and The Beach Boys. Most notably, they were featured with Jay Black as The Americans on the television special Pop, Rock and Doo-Wop. The Alley Cats have also entertained US military troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, and have performed at The White House.

West Coast Classical is a non-profit organization that provides access to the musical arts for community members of all backgrounds and skill levels who seek to achieve excellence in orchestral, ensemble and classroom experiences. They perform regularly at the Palmdale Playhouse and have performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Admission to Saturday’s concert is free, but donations are accepted to support future Independence Day celebrations at the Palmdale Amphitheater. Donations may be made at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Foundation under Palmdale Amphitheater Concerts.

Other announced concerts at the Palmdale Amphitheater this summer include R&B and pop sensation Sheila E on July 15; country star Trace Adkins on July 29; smooth jazz stars Gerald Albright and Jeanette Harris on Aug. 5; and rock tribute favorites Queen Nation and The Police Experience on Aug. 12. Tickets for those shows are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

