Robert Shupe named new Palmdale City Library director

PALMDALE – Robert Shupe has joined the Palmdale City Library to serve as the new library director, officials announced Wednesday. Shupe replaces Thomas Vose, who accepted a position as director of the Ruth Enlow Library in Garrett County, Maryland.

With more than 30 years of experience in the library field, Shupe has served as student reference assistant, bookmobile librarian, dean of library services for Mohave Community College in Arizona, director of Mohave County Library System ( also in Arizona), and most recently as director of the Logan Public Library in Logan, Utah, where he was awarded numerous grants for new library programs, equipment and the expansion of reading materials.

Shupe has been active in multiple professional library associations, including the Arizona Library Association, Utah Library Association and Mountain Plains Library Association.

Originally from Ogden, Utah, Shupe moved to Kingman, Arizona, as a teen and graduated from Kingman High School. He earned a BA in Sociology, Physical Education/Secondary Teaching Certificate minors from Southern Utah University and a Masters in Library Science from Brigham Young University.

In his free time, Shupe loves the outdoors, sports, the performing arts and, of course, reading.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

