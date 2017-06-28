Palmdale officials offer fireworks safety tips

PALMDALE – Dozens of local nonprofit organizations are selling “safe and sane” fireworks at various locations throughout Palmdale, and city officials are asking consumers to use the fireworks safely.

The city of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department offers these important safety tips for residents using “safe and sane” fireworks in legal areas of the City of Palmdale:

Always read directions and use common sense.

Have an adult present.

Use outdoors only—away from buildings, vehicles, dry grass and other flammable objects.

Light one at a time, then move quickly away.

Keep others at a safe distance.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Never alter or take apart fireworks.

Do not give to young children under any circumstances.

Have a bucket of water handy for emergencies and for dousing misfired and spent fireworks.

Never attempt to relight or fix malfunctioning fireworks.

To protect your pet on the Fourth of July, take these precautions:

Resist the urge to take your pet to fireworks displays.

Keep your pets indoors at home in a sheltered, quiet area. Leave a television or radio playing at normal volume to keep your pet company.

Consult with your veterinarian before July 4th for ways to help alleviate the fear and anxiety he or she may experience during fireworks displays.

Never leave pets outside unattended. In their fear, pets who normally wouldn’t leave the yard may escape and become lost, or become entangled in their chain, risking injury or death.

“Make sure your pets are wearing identification tags so that if they do become lost, they can be returned promptly,” stated Communications Manager John Mlynar.

“Safe and sane” fireworks bear the official label of the State Fire Marshall. Only ‘safe and sane’ fireworks are allowed in Palmdale city limits, except for the designated “No Fireworks Zone” where even ‘safe and sane’ are illegal.

The ‘No Fireworks Zone’ includes the Anaverde housing development and anywhere south of the California Aqueduct, as well as neighborhoods located on the south side of Rancho Vista Boulevard along the following lines: beginning at the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and 30th Street West, areas south and west of Rancho Vista Boulevard, north to Avenue N-8; south and west of Avenue N-8 from Rancho Vista Boulevard to 55th Street West; west of 55th Street West; and south from 55th Street West to 60th Street West (Godde Hill Road).

“Our Web site, www.cityofpalmdale.org, has an interactive map that allows residents to enter their address so they can see if they live in the ‘No Fireworks Zone’ where ‘safe and sane’ fireworks are not allowed,” Long stated. “Residents may also contact the City’s neighborhood services department at 267-5181 and our staff will assist them.”

Safe and sane fireworks may only be discharged through noon on Sunday, July 5. Discharging fireworks after July 5 will subject the violators to fines.

“Illegal fireworks are not allowed anywhere in Palmdale or in the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley,” Mlynar stated. “These are the type that explode or shoot up in the air and they are dangerous and cause a real threat to life and property,” he added.

“If people are caught using illegal fireworks in Palmdale, they will be facing a $2,500 fine for a first offense, $5,000 for a second offense and $10,000 for a third offense,” Mlynar added.

Safe and sane fireworks may only be discharged from noon on Wednesday, June 28 through noon on Wednesday, July 5. Discharging fireworks after July 5 will subject the violators to fines.

For more information, call 661-267-5181. To report any illegal fireworks anonymously, call the Sheriff’s Department at 272-2400.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–