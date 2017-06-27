PALMDALE – One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and more than two dozen motorists were arrested for other violations at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.
The checkpoint was conducted on Palmdale Boulevard at 17th Street East, from 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 24, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The results of the checkpoint are as follows:
- 1549 vehicles screened at the checkpoint.
- One DUI-drug impaired suspect arrested.
- Two driver’s arrested for operating a vehicle without an Ignition Interlock Device.
- 23 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.
- 25 citations issued.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
–
2 comments for "Palmdale DUI checkpoint nets 26 arrests"
Waste of Resources says
One DUI-drug impaired suspect arrested. Wow, sounds like it was worth it.
concerned citizen says
how are all these people driving with suspended/revoked licenses? wow…wondering if they are also uninsured.