Palmdale DUI checkpoint nets 26 arrests

PALMDALE – One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and more than two dozen motorists were arrested for other violations at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted on Palmdale Boulevard at 17th Street East, from 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 24, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

1549 vehicles screened at the checkpoint.

One DUI-drug impaired suspect arrested.

Two driver’s arrested for operating a vehicle without an Ignition Interlock Device.

23 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

25 citations issued.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

