Lorena Mackey & The Hi Lites at “Music in the Parks” this Thursday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s free “Music in the Parks” continues this Thursday with classic R&B music by Lorena Mackey & The Hi Lites.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East in Palmdale.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food trucks, including LA Wing Co. and LA Donuts, will also be available on site.

Lorena Mackey & the Hi-Lites have been performing together in Southern California and Nevada for more than 15 years.

“Music in the Parks” will take place every Thursday evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., now through August 17, alternating between Poncitlán Square and Domenic Massari Park.

The musical line up will feature some long time popular groups in the Antelope Valley.

“Music in the Parks” schedule

Thursday, July 6 –The Fulcos – Pop/Rock

Domenic Massari Park

Food Trucks: TBD

Thursday, July 13 – Runaway – Country

Location: Poncitlán Square

Food Trucks: Epic Tacos and LA Donuts

The remaining lineup for the July 20 through Aug. 17 dates will be announced soon.

For more information, call the recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

