LA County Supervisors criticize Senate healthcare bill

LOS ANGELES – Four of the five members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors said Tuesday that the pending Senate bill to repeal Obamacare would be a damaging step backward for Los Angeles County.
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, flanked by fellow Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis, told healthcare providers and community advocates gathered outside the downtown Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, “We mean to stop this bill.”
Department of Health Services Director Mitchell Katz said more than 1.2 million county residents gained health insurance coverage under the expansion of Medicaid or health care exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act [ACA], more commonly known as Obamacare, which meant “they no longer had to wait days for care in emergency rooms” and could afford the medications they needed to stay healthy.
“All of that’s in jeopardy now,” Katz said.
California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris are opposed to the Senate proposal — the Better Care Reconciliation Act [BCRA] — and all of their Democratic Party colleagues are also expected to vote against it. The Republican Party needs at least 50 of its 52 members to pass the bill, even if it relies on Vice President Mike Pence for a tie-breaking vote.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, had pressed for a vote before the Senate’s scheduled 4th of July recess. However, that vote was postponed after several Republican senators expressed concerns, with some criticizing the bill as doing too little to unwind Obamacare and others worried that it would hit their constituents too hard.
Tuesday’s rally was about making sure everyone understands the consequences, said Louise McCarthy, president and CEO of the Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County.
“The thing that’s most notable about this fight is the fact that it really doesn’t know boundaries because of social media,” McCarthy said. “The more people hear stories, they understand that they’re actually connected to these issues.”
Residents who don’t rely on Medicaid or the ACA for health insurance will also feel the effects if Obamacare is repealed, she said.
“If you think this doesn’t impact you, hop in the line at the emergency room once there are 22 million uninsured people lining up for care,” McCarthy said. “Or when your nanny doesn’t show up. Or when your substitute teacher shows up sick and gets your kids sick … this is public health.”
The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that 22 million people would lose care under the Senate proposal.
The COB reported that the BCRA would reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion over the next 10 years. It would also eliminate taxes on the wealthy that were used to pay for expanding coverage and do away with mandates requiring insurance and associated penalties.
At a board meeting following the rally, Supervisor Kathryn Barger — the sole Republican on the nonpartisan board — said legislators on both sides of the aisle believe “the ACA as written has flaws,” but praised the work Katz has done to expand coverage.
“We’ve done very well under the ACA,” Barger said.
Both Solis and Hahn called the Senate proposal heartless, while Kuehl proposed a new slogan for the Senate bill.
“The slogan for the proposed plan may as well be `Make America sick again,”‘ Kuehl said. “If this terrible plan passes, Medicaid, as we know it, will be virtually gutted and L.A. County will be ground zero for the plan’s deadly consequences.”
Ridley-Thomas said the board was willing to push back.
“We will not retreat. We will not relent. We will fight for the people of this county because healthcare is a right, not a privilege,” Ridley-Thomas said.
–
8 comments for "LA County Supervisors criticize Senate healthcare bill"
Marguerite says
Thanks to the Obama-Pelosi Affordable Healthcare Act, our co-pays have doubled 4 times, since 2008. Our co-insurance skyrocketed 3000%. Coverage benefits for medical procedures on ERISA based plans is negligible to such extent, it no longer makes sense paying our premiums. Since 2010, premiums for eligible dependents on ERISA family employer plans, trebled. Thanks to Nancy Pelosi’s Affordable Healthcare Act, socially concerned moderates no longer trust the Democratic ticket.
Nadine says
… insurance is not the answer. Historically, doctors were intimately embedded members of our frontier western communities whom made house calls during the wee hour, and were commonly paid in chickens and eggs. In the 21st century vernacular, insurance was always a poor solution for heathcare. All the worse, to the next power, a Federal mandate for mandatory insurance compliance, and the criminalization of anti-insurance behavior (e.g., the Obamacare). The only thing which kept healthcare affordable, the right to drop your policy (e.g., your right to internalize risk), there can be no room for argument, whatsoever, at any cost, the Obamacare mandate has to go –
Tim Scott says
LOL…”the right to internalize risk” ended in the 1980s when Ronald Reagan decreed that hospital emergency rooms (the absolute most expensive form of health care) could not deny service to anyone just because they couldn’t pay. All the ACA mandate did was force people who were pretending to internalize risk but were actually maximizing the risk to everyone else to act responsibly.
Mark says
Tim Scott, I agree with most of what you post! Thank you!
I no longer live in the AV, or California for that matter. Moving from Palmdale when I was 23, politics weren’t in my forethought. I never realized how conservative the AV is. I love reading your commits. You don’t argue, you settle the conversation with facts. I can tell that drives some people crazy. Even to the point where they don’t feel comfortable in their identity. They have use the user name “anti tim scott”.
Tim Scott says
If you are ever back in town drop me a line and we’ll catch a beer by the pool.
William says
What other business is required to provide its services whether or not it’s compensated besides hospitals with emergency rooms?
Since health care is like no other business, doesn’t that argue for universal health care beyond emergency treatment?
The gop wants everything to be market based ,blah, blah, blah, so profit comes first. That doesn’t work well with insurance when you are the patient and the insurance company’s incentive is to deny a claim.
Then, there’s the foolish mentality that if you are young and healthy, you don’t need to have insurance…………………until you get sick or injured.
Jeff says
… a subtle, clever end-around on your 2nd amendment privilege, the Obama-Pelosi Affordable Care Act was a far reaching attempt by left-wing extremists, to establish precedent for eventual criminalization of anti-insurance behavior (e.g., the act of being born compels mandatory insurance compliance). Once the policy community could set precedent, effectively leverage and criminalize your attempt to internalize risk, an argument could then be leveled, if your healthcare was fully externalized, then so too should be your right to protect yourself (e.g., your right to bear arms). You know the drill, once our 2nd amendment’s effectively dissolved, so goes our 1st –
Laughing says
Uh no.
It was a step towards socialized medical care much like prosperous countries in northern Europe enjoy.