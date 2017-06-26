Weapons seized, suspect arrested in Lancaster raid

LANCASTER – Three weapons were seized and a felon was arrested June 20 when deputies served a search warrant while conducting a burglary investigation in Lancaster, authorities said.

The bust happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the 44000 block of Stanridge Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“As part of a routine investigation into recent burglaries in the community, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Burglary Team served a search warrant,” the news release states.

“At the location, detectives found three guns — a revolver, a semi-automatic gun, and a rifle — one of which had been reported stolen,” the news release states.

Daniel Hernandez, 33, of Lancaster was arrested at the scene and transported to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station jail, where he was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and possession of ammunition, sheriff’s officials said.

“The burglary team has been working hard to keep the community of Lancaster safe. Their on-going efforts have yielded a reduction of reported burglaries by 24 percent in 2017,” according to the sheriff’s news release.

