Pedestrian hit, killed by big rig in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A pedestrian died in Palmdale Friday morning after a driver lost control of his big rig and the vehicle veered off the road onto the sidewalk, authorities said.

The fatal collision occurred around 6:29 a.m. Friday, June 23, on Palmdale Boulevard near 9th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“A semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Palmdale Blvd. and, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of his vehicle and drifted onto the south curb line and onto the sidewalk area. The semi-truck then struck a pedestrian who was walking eastbound on Palmdale Blvd. on the sidewalk,” the news release states.

The pedestrian — Gary Burris Jr., 65, of Palmdale — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“As a result of the collision, the semi-truck struck a concrete light pole and subsequently struck numerous local businesses causing damage,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The semi-truck’s driver — 46-year-old Richard Core of Bakersfield — was treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics on scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Palmdale Boulevard, between 9th Street East and Sierra Highway, was closed until approximately 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, while the incident was being investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

–