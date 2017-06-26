Michael J. Bertell honored as ‘Veteran of the Year’ by Asm. Lackey

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) honored Michael J. Bertell recently as the 2017 Veteran of the Year for the 36th Assembly District.

Bertell is a Vietnam combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army from Sept. 1969 to Aug. 1971. He spent most of his time in the jungles of Vietnam, where his unit suffered from friendly fire on Dec. 24, 1970. Bertell survived the incident and received an honorable discharge in Aug. 1971. For his service, Bertell received the Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Air Medal.

“I am extremely humbled and would like to extend this award to all veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Bertell said. “As veterans, we all share the burden of our time on duty and I have always felt we must stick together and support each other.”

“Bringing the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall to the Antelope Valley was an idea I helped move forward to honor those who died. It’s great to see a day in California where veterans are honored and recognized,” Bertell added.

Bertell volunteers at Point Man Antelope Valley (PMAV), leading weekly meetings that allow veterans of all ages to meet in a safe environment to share stories and help each other heal.

“Mr. Bertell is a true American hero. His devotion to our country and the Antelope Valley is highly commendable” said Assemblyman Lackey. “His selflessness is inspiring to all.”

[Information via news release from the office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey.]

