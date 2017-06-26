CASTAIC – An alleged burglar was shot and wounded by a female resident during a break-in at a Castaic home early Monday morning, authorities said.
Deputies went to the 36000 Block of Ridge Route Road shortly after 2 a.m. on a “burglary in progress” call, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“It appears during the burglary, the suspect went to the rear of the location and forced entry into the residence through a rear door. When the suspect entered the residence, the victim armed herself with a handgun,” the news release states.
“After a short confrontation with the suspect, the victim fired a shot from her firearm at the suspect, hitting him in the chest,” the news release states.
Deputies rendered aid to the suspect on scene until paramedics arrived, sheriff’s officials said.
“The suspect, a male Hispanic adult, was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in fair condition and is in custody for a burglary charge,” the sheriff’s news release states.
The suspect’s name was not immediately released.
The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.
–
24 comments for "Burglar shot by female resident in Castaic"
George says
All you no it all’s have u ever seen a shooting this woman did something alot of people can’t do I give her credit ,
callingitasitis says
First Cops are trained to shot center of mass and they do not shoot to kill contrary to the Cop haters crowd. Second the Cops must *secure the hostile suspect(s) BEFORE moving forward on any type of aide. You should keep that in mind every time you see it on the TV when a suspect to handcuffed. Shot placement (regardless of caliber) and available medical aide/ services will determine survivability. Not all shoots are fatal but medical treatment is always critical to recovery for all involved. Hope this info is useful to you.
Waylon says
she’ll prob get in trouble for defending herself cuz that’s the liberal way! stupid liberals always have a bleeding heart for the poor criminals…we have to wait to see if they are going to kill us before we defend ourselves, by that time it’s too late!
Mom says
Wow. This was down the street from my friends. Kudo’s to the lady!
Gladys says
Isn’t it amazing that this woman can shoot and wound someone when Police shoot to kill?
Shane Falco says
“After a short confrontation with the suspect, the victim fired a shot from her firearm at the suspect, hitting him in the chest,”
She shot just like the police are trained…shoot for center mass. This guy is lucky to survive.
Callingitasitis says
He was lucky.. Cops are trained. not to kill they shoot center of mass.but some dirt bags are just lucky and it was not his day to die.
Tim Scott says
“Deputies rendered aid to the suspect on scene until paramedics arrived.”
When cops shoot somebody they just cuff them and let them bleed out. Eliminate the witness ensures a ruling of ‘good shoot.’
Mike says
Police are trained to shoot and kill…she hit this guy in the chest, same place a cop would shoot him!
Gowchong says
Perhaps her handgun was a small caliber, such as a .22. Hitting someone with a higher caliber, such as a .38 or a .45 is usually fatal, especially if hit in the chest. Indeed a .22 can be fatal, especially if the round enters the skull and bounces around like they are prone to do, or hits and damages a major artery or the heart itself.
LEO’s usually carry a handgun that shoots a 9mm round or a 10mm (.40 caliber) round. They do greater damage, but are not always fatal, again, depending on where the round enters the body.
Disclaimer: I am not a LEO. I’m actually a retired junior high teacher. I did spend 12 years on the military and am familiar and very comfortable with firearms.
Dave says
… for diminutive, garden variety illegal Mexicans dropping by your house to make a grab for your stuff, a small caliber is sufficient, provided you’re a good shot. But, if you expected to waste him in one pop, you’d need .38 caliber, or better. If you had your heart set on knocking little Sancho, right out of his shoes? But, you’re not a good shot? I’d recommend an 8 gauge pump, with double aught buck –
Mark says
You must know about this situation from first hand knowledge. Not once did the article mention the suspect was illegal from Mexico.
Kim says
She needs a bigger caliber so they won’t live next time.
Dee says
This lady should be getting a community service award doubt if the alleged burglar will try that again on anyone else.
callingasitis says
Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready.
Theodore Roosevelt,
Janette Brown says
Good for her. He entered her locked home. He got what he was asking for..Nice shot! Maybe next time he will think twice.
Bri says
Kudos to this lady for defending herself, her family and her home! I would have absolutely done the same.
Bob says
Yahoooo! Justice prevails (sometimes anyway!)
Annie says
You go girl!! That’ll teach the next idiot to try and break in!
Gina says
Good for her!!! She had every right to defend herself and her property. This is how it’s done ladies and gents we have to take care of ourselves and loved ones. You go girl!!! But why is he listed as an alleged burglar? Is that just for political reasons? Just asking.
Mark says
From my understanding you are “alleged” until you are convicted. Innocent until proven guilty.
Kristina says
I would of done the same. He could of raped or murdered you so thank goodness you were able to protect yourself.
Linda York-Khalil says
I say you go girl! We have the right to defend ourselves! This lady did just that, he broke into her home and with him being inside her home there should be no consequences for her.
Jun26 says
Do I have to go out an buy a gun too, because last night I heard some noises and got up to check, and flashed my flashlight let the dogs out to go check. Then this morning I noticed my sliding glass door giggled open a few inches at the top. Thank God I had a stick in it. How can I get a gun FAST!!! I have a taser but shoot, is that even going to do anything???? Or just make someone GO MAD??