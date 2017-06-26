Burglar shot by female resident in Castaic

CASTAIC – An alleged burglar was shot and wounded by a female resident during a break-in at a Castaic home early Monday morning, authorities said.

Deputies went to the 36000 Block of Ridge Route Road shortly after 2 a.m. on a “burglary in progress” call, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“It appears during the burglary, the suspect went to the rear of the location and forced entry into the residence through a rear door. When the suspect entered the residence, the victim armed herself with a handgun,” the news release states.

“After a short confrontation with the suspect, the victim fired a shot from her firearm at the suspect, hitting him in the chest,” the news release states.

Deputies rendered aid to the suspect on scene until paramedics arrived, sheriff’s officials said.

“The suspect, a male Hispanic adult, was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in fair condition and is in custody for a burglary charge,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

