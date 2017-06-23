Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted burglary. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Xavier Johnson

Xavier Johnson is a 20-year-old male with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Johnson is wanted for burglary.

There is a no bail warrant for his arrest.

Johnson is known to frequent 108th Street East and Avenue R-2 in Littlerock.

Anyone with information on the location of Xavier Johnson is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Day at 661-272-2610.

–