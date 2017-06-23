PALMDALE – A driver died Thursday night after his car drifted into the opposing traffic lanes and collided with a sport utility vehicle in Palmdale, authorities said.
The fatal collision occurred around 11:35 p.m. Thursday, June 22, on Pearblossom Highway just east of 25th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“A silver Honda was traveling eastbound on Pearblossom Highway and, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of his vehicle and drifted into the opposing traffic lanes,” the news release states.
“The silver Honda was then struck broadside on the passenger side by a blue Toyota SUV… traveling westbound on Pearblossom Highway. As a result of the collision, the silver Honda separated in two halves,” the news release states.
Both parties were treated on scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a Hispanic man between 30 and 35 years old, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said Friday morning.
The SUV’s driver, 42-year-old Annie Ngor of Lancaster, was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with minor injuries.
Pearblossom Highway, between 25th and 30th Street East, was closed until about 6 a.m. Friday, June 23, to allow for the crash investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
–
13 comments for "Driver killed in Palmdale traffic crash"
Ad says
All u are no different calling out Mexicans please and what are u
Sandra says
The roads up here are amazing death roads. I can not believe all the accidents up here. Guess that’s why R Rex Parris has so much money. Why is that not a conflict of interest? being mayor and a traffic accident attorney. He has the money and the power to fix these roads yet nothing ever gets fixed.
T says
Pear Blossom Hwy/ 138 has always been known as “Blood Alley”. I hate that hwy. Been driving it for 35 yrs. Hasn’t gotten any better !
Daniel Krull says
Pearblossom Hwy needs a center divider and much better lighting around the curve where this accident happened. What is it going to take to get this to happen?
blanca says
i totally agree with you .and the road is not perfect either.. needs to be repaired
Josus says
I call it “highway of hell”
Don't people blame the road it's the ignorant drivers says
I will say one out of five it was a Latin driver.
And if you go to a Pearblossom Highway Road at the Mobil gas station.
They will turn left right in front of you on 47th Street and I have sat there with my camera unfor out of 10 of the Latin drivers that pull out in front of you you people need to get off the f****** road
C says
How ironic that this person is calling others ignorant…
I'm with the post. I think he's right and correct says
Well.i also travel around that intersection and I think he’s about right.
Matter of fact I had three Latins in the little red Toyota shot right through the stop light coming from Littlerock Dam right through Pier Blossom Highway to Avenue T without Stockton doing about 60 miles an hour so he’s right there is a bunch of ignorant people
RR says
Latin as in from Latin America? I do think you mean mexican.
C says
That’s unfortunate. I’m guess the driver was probably distracted. Maybe using his phone or falling asleep at the wheel.
Snyder says
That highway is bad bad for many accidents
Mayra G Preciado says
I agree but have you noticed that every accident thats happened these past 2years in that same area has been do to lost control and spinned out of control and split the cars in half instant deaths so sad prayers to all