Palmdale mayor charged in corruption case

LOS ANGELES – Five felony charges were filed Wednesday against Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford, who’s accused of illegally receiving more than $60,000 a year from local consultants and failing to publicly disclose the income on economic disclosure statements.
Ledford — who was elected to his 13th two-year term as Palmdale’s mayor last November — appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, but his arraignment on one count each of conspiracy to commit a crime and conflict of interest and three counts of perjury by declaration was postponed until July 26.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Hanasono set the 63-year-old Ledford’s bail at $75,000.
“As everybody knows in the United States of America, even politicians … are entitled to the presumption of innocence,” Ledford’s attorney, Anthony Falangetti, told reporters outside court. “At this point no evidence has been presented. All we have is accusations and those accusations have been filed in court, that’s all we know. So … we will find out the truth over time as evidence is taken, but until that time my client, of course, is presumed innocent.”
Ledford’s attorney said his client has “dutifully served the city,” telling reporters that Palmdale has seen “positive growth, a number of things that have benefited the city, including the subject matter of the charges, the AERO Institute.”
“My client has consistently been above board with his involvement both in that and in other projects with the city,” Falangetti said.
Also charged along with Ledford are Kimberly Anne Shaw, 61, of Yorba Linda, and Susan Burgess Miller, 68, of Las Vegas, who are facing one count each of conspiracy, embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds. It was unclear when Shaw and Miller would be arraigned.
Shaw has been a consultant for the city of Palmdale for the past two decades, and with Miller’s assistance operates the AERO Institute, which gets more than $2 million annually from NASA and has paid a $1 annual lease to Palmdale since 2004, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The criminal complaint alleges that the defendants utilized various shell companies to pay Ledford about $5,200 a month.
Miller, doing business as Complex Culture Change Consulting, hired Ledford in August 2009 as a consultant at or around the same time the AERO Institute began paying CCCC nearly all of its monthly income, the criminal complaint alleges.
AERO Institute paid Miller’s consulting firm more than $13,000 a month over a four-year period, and the company, in turn, paid Ledford the $5,200 monthly sum, though he did not perform any substantive work for AERO Institute during that time period, the District Attorney’s Office alleges.
The criminal complaint alleges that Ledford “willfully made or influenced a contract in which he knew he had an indirect financial interest” when he voted in favor of a seven-year contract between the city of Palmdale and Shaw, but that he “failed to disclose that he was indirectly receiving substantial income from AERO Institute, a company controlled by defendant Kimberly Shaw.”
Ledford is also accused of “knowingly, intentionally and deliberately” failing to disclose on economic disclosure statements in 2015, 2016 and 2017 “that he had received substantial income the preceding year from AERO Institute, a business with which the city of Palmdale had a contract for rent and other services.”
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office received a citizen’s letter of complaint in July 2013, according to the criminal complaint.
If convicted as charged, Ledford could face up to four years and eight months in state prison and Shaw and Miller could each face up to four years behind bars, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Deputy District Attorney Russell Moore of the Public Integrity Division is prosecuting the case, which remains under investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.
17 comments for "Palmdale mayor charged in corruption case"
Shane Falco says
Has anybody explained the definition of libel to Tim Scott in terms that even a handyman can understand?
AV supporter says
I do not feel bad for him if ordinary human being commits a crime go to jail right away at least he’s not in jail right now he did a crime now it’s time for him to do his time now they need to open an investigation on Lancaster mayor
God is Good says
The END is Coming…
Rev 22:11-12
Thank you, Jesus!
May God’s will be done.
Soccer Mom says
Does Hofbauer forget he was on council when some of these contracts were approved. If I am not mistaken he approved contracts with these firms along with the Mayor. Now lets look at Parris’ connecion to the Eye in the Sky contract. Maybe this needs to be investigated by the DA.
BobM says
yes I’m sure council was aware of the back door dealings.
Tom says
I always had a funny feeling about him, and i guess i was right. If you really sit back and think Palmdale really isn’t any better or offer more too locals than Lancaster. They both have bad areas and shopping is about the same. Now if palmdale looked anything like Santa Clarita then i could see why you would brag, but there is really no difference other than area codes. If politicians were smart they would work together too make both cities great we have so much land between the two there is no reason why we cant have a major airport, stadium or something that brings big bucks in.
Stu says
Lancaster is run by a network of good old boy insiders that create situations that make huge sums of money for themselves at the expense of the citizens.
Look at how Palmdale is laid out as compared to Lancaster. Lancaster has no sense of organization. Palmdale has actual centers on both sides of town. Lancaster builds where people like Visco, Gilley, Parris, and the rest of them own land.
If Palmdale is taken over by the Lancaster group it will become another mess like Lancaster.
William says
Tom, you can’t possibly be that blind.
Palmdale has higher property values, less crime, more desirable businesses, better credit rating, closer to Los Angeles for commuters, the mountains, the lake, and no wrecks parris. Also, much better city government.
parris actually bragged that 70% of the shoppers at the Antelope Valley Mall are from his city even as you say shopping is about the same.
Palmdale-adjacent is that place you can barely see when you come over the rise on the 14 with the Antelope Valley spread out before you. Yeah, it way out there in the dust.
Why should Palmdale help make Palmdale-adjacent great when its own elected officials don’t want to or can’t. It’s like trump is mayor of that city. All bs all the time.
As for Stu saying it has no organization, it’s so true. It’s as though everything just fell out of the sky and landed here, there and everywhere. Then, there are all the tired, old half-empty shopping centers whose anchor supermarkets have been long gone.
I wonder what happened to you that you can’t tell the difference.
Palmdale Native says
#ImwithPalmdale! Hang in there Ledford!
Thom says
The Lancaster Political Machine’s plan is now fully operational. Rex, Drew, and Marv, along with their puppets Hofbauer and Bishop, got what they wanted with the charges.
With Palmdale surging far ahead of Lancaster under Ledford, something had to be done. First they tried to win at the polls. When that failed, they turned to lawsuits and forced districts where they could install puppet councilmen Bishop and Hofbauer. This latest move is an attempt to remove Ledford once and for all and complete the plan.
The only problem with the plan is that this is America, and not Lancaster. In America, the presumption of innocent until proven guilty is the foundation of our legal system. It is not a matter of what Rex and Drew think.
The truth is that Rex’s track record with the DA is not good. He tried to pin the O’keefe murder on Raymond Lee Jennings. Jennings spent 10 years in jail thanks to Rex, but in the end, the charges were dropped. Rex used the DA to charge Randy Floyd and Esmerelda Jorge of the AVTA with crimes, but those charges were dropped too. What did happen was that these three people were destroyed by Rex. That is what they are trying to do to Ledford and Palmdale.
Innocent until proven guilty. Maybe Rex doesn’t think that way, but our legal system works that way.
Sam Adams says
Yeah, thats what we need…..Like a shiesty business man who was born into a fortune isn’t the same cloth as your “politician”. In fact, I’d argue that Trump is more crooked and has screwed more people than any politician under the guise of doing business….WTF is wrong with you people who blindly support an idiot who has put our national security in jeopardy with his “business” dealings with Russia and other possible foes? Aren’t you conservatives supposed to be “All American”? How can you continue to support a dude who continues to embarras the country with his stupid rantings, baseless claims and juvenile excerpts? Not to mention he seems particularly concerned with “asking” or “hoping” people who can expose his Russian bromance keep quiet….Republican or Democrat, its just embarrassing for the US to have this turd as the face of our country….
T-Rex says
Is Rex gonna defend him?
ANNON says
If you ask me…. many of the workers for they city are way overpaid… Another Bell Gardens?
Soccer Mom says
Look at the State Controller report for City of Palmdale salaries. Not even close to City of Bell. Educate yourself.
A Boy Named Sue says
If you ask me, ambulance chasing trial lawyers are way overpaid. They make money by suing businesses, cities, school districts, American Legion posts, and just about anyone who has money.
Always right says
Typical politician!!! We need more Trumps in governent
dlphillips says
Dear Always Right (Always GOP),
Your political acumen is exceeded only by your inability to use spellcheck.