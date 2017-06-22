Multiple suspects arrested at Palmdale motel

PALMDALE – Four Los Angeles area residents who allegedly came to Palmdale to sell stolen power tools at the swap meet were arrested at a local motel Sunday evening, authorities said.

The bust happened at the Motel 6 located at 407 West Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Around 6:40 p.m., deputies conducting a routine patrol check of the motel’s parking lot saw 36-year-old Jose Rodriguez in stolen vehicle holding a methamphetamine pipe. Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, a “Billy Club” and numerous hand tool that were later determined stolen, according to the news release.

“After a thorough investigation, deputies determined Rodriguez was staying at the motel with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Long Beach resident Christian Crampes, and their associates, 40-year-old Janeth Sanchez and 28-year-old Jose Mercado, who all traveled to the Palmdale area to sell several car loads of stolen power tools at the local swap meet. All suspects are currently on felony probation,” the news release states.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a “Billy club”, receiving stolen property, taking vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Crampes was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property; Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools; and Mercado was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools, according to the news release.

All four suspects were booked at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station jail.

“Palmdale station detectives are asking anyone in the Los Angeles county area to please contact Detective Steen at 661-272-2482, under report file number 17-08980-26, if you have been a victim of a vehicle (utility van or work truck) burglary in the recent months,” the sheriff’s news release states.

