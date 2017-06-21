AVH kicks off summer blood drive

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital (AVH) has kicked off its annual summer blood drive designed to help ensure a sufficient local blood supply. Now through Sept. 21, blood donors will receive a free “Lucky Ducky” (yellow rubber ducky) and will be entered into a monthly prize drawing.

“It is so important for our community to maintain our blood supply during the summer months,” stated Ellen Gaines, AVH’s blood services representative. “Many of our regular donors are on vacation; however, many elective surgeries take place during the summer, so our demand for blood does not decrease.”

Donors must be 17 years old (16-year-old donors are welcome with a signed parent consent form). All donors receive a free cholesterol test.

In addition, donors can select a themed rubber ducky after each donation.

“It’s easy and safe to donate blood,” Gaines added. “The entire process takes less than an hour and is quite painless. The best part is that all blood collected at the AVH Blood Donor Center stays in the Antelope Valley, so your generous donation could be helping a friend, co-worker or loved one right here in our community. The lucky ducky you take home with you will hopefully be a happy reminder of the good work you have done.”

The AVH Blood Donor Center is located at 44105 15th Street West, Suite 305, in Lancaster. The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the first and third Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, or donors can make an appointment by calling 661-949-5622.

