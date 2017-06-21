Arson suspected in Lancaster house fire

LANCASTER – A fire that may have been intentionally set damaged a house in Lancaster early Wednesday morning, but no one was hurt.

The blaze was reported at 2:21 a.m. in the 5300 block of East Avenue G and knocked down by about 25 firefighters in 33 minutes, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher reported.

Arson is the suspected cause of the fire, the dispatcher said.

Sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Lancaster Station said one person was taken into custody by investigators, but for a crime unrelated to the fire.

–