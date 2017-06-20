Sewage spill reported in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A sewage spill Monday evening in Lancaster prompted a response by firefighters and hazardous materials crews.

The spill was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the area of West Avenue K and Avenue 10 West, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which evaluated several people at the scene but didn’t take anyone to a hospital.

The location was between an Applebee’s restaurant and a KFC, a dispatcher said.

A county health department hazardous materials crew was summoned to the scene.

