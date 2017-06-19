Man kills wife, self in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man fatally shot his wife outside a neighbor’s home Monday morning before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

The woman and her husband were both pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 6300 block of Starview Drive, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies who responded to a medical emergency call found the woman dead of at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. They then found the man inside the couple’s residence with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the news release.

The preliminary investigation revealed the couple got into an argument before the shooting, said Lt. Rodney Moore of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

“During the course of that altercation, the female attempted to leave and went to a next door neighbor’s house. It appears that she was followed by her husband who was now armed with a firearm,” Moore said. “The husband shot his wife at least once, killing her at the neighbor’s house. The husband then returned to his own residence and shot himself at least once.”

“There were no other individuals inside the residence at the time of this incident,” Moore said. “It appears that the couple do have three juvenile children; however, they are with family members out of state so no other persons were injured.”

The names of the woman and man were not immediately released.

