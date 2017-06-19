Gun, surveillance equipment seized in Lancaster raid

LANCASTER – Two suspected drug addicts were arrested and a gun, ammunition and surveillance equipment were seized when deputies executed a search warrant in Lancaster recently, authorities said.

The bust happened around 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on the 45000 block of Kingtree Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“The Lancaster Community Appreciation Program (LAN-CAP), in conjunction with Lancaster Sheriff’s Station narcotics investigators, developed information that led to a search warrant at a home,” the news release states. “Deputies executed the search warrant… looking for a specific gun.”

“Two male adults were arrested at the home and the gun deputies were searching for was located,” the news release states. “The gun, a mini 14 rifle with a sawed butt stock was seized, along with a high capacity magazine, large amounts of ammunition and surveillance equipment.”

The two suspects were transported to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Jail and booked on suspicion of several felony charges, including an addict in possession of a firearm and possession of an assault rifle, sheriff’s officials said. The suspects’ names were not immediately released.

The LANCAP team has served about 20 search warrants this year in their ongoing efforts to keep guns and drugs off the streets, according to the news release.

