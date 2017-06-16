Lancaster man accused of swindling elderly bank customers, more victims sought

VALENCIA – Investigators are seeking additional possible victims of a former Valencia bank teller who allegedly stole more than $180,000 of customers’ funds.

Daniel Welsh, 31, of Lancaster, was arrested June 5, according to jail records.

He was a teller at a bank located at a grocery store in the 23800 block of Copperhill Drive in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“While working in a bank teller capacity, Mr. Welsh gained the trust of several elderly bank customers,” according to the sheriff’s department. “He used this trust to manipulate their bank accounts and withdraw a large amount of their money with their knowledge or consent.”

The alleged fraud took place between December 2015 and April 2016 and was first discovered by bank investigators, authorities said.

When questioned by bank officials, Welsh denied responsibility, according to sheriff’s officials, who said he was terminated by the bank, which notified law enforcement.

“With full cooperation from bank officials throughout the investigation, two victims and a loss of over $180,000 were identified,” according to the sheriff’s department. “It is believed the suspect acted alone in these crimes and detectives believe there may be additional victims.”

Investigators allege Welsh “groomed” the victims “by befriending them.”

“Under the guise of helpful assistance, he contacted the victims in areas away from the branch facility … ,” officials said.

Welsh is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know was victimized by the suspect is encouraged to call 661-471-1580 to speak with sheriff’s Detective Michael Marino or Sergeant David Chambers.

