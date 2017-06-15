Fireworks go on sale in Palmdale June 28

PALMDALE – Dozens of nonprofit organizations will begin selling fireworks at various locations throughout Palmdale starting Wednesday, June 28, city officials announced.

Fireworks will be sold during the following dates and times:

Wednesday, June 28 – 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 29, to Tuesday, July 4 – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nonprofit organizations approved to sell fireworks:

Active Shows, Inc. – 856 West Palmdale Boulevard (south side of Palmdale Boulevard, east side of 10th Street West in parking lot). Adorable Baby’s Jump Start – South mall entrance off of Rancho Vista Boulevard, in parking lot northeast of 24 Hour Fitness. American Indian Little League – 39626 10th Street West (east side of 10thStreet West, south of Applebee’s, west of Ashley’s Furniture). American Legion Post #348 – 39445 10th Street West (west side of 10th Street West between Panera Bread and Rubio’s) Antelope Valley Desert Divers, Inc. – 5038 West Avenue N (south side of Avenue N, west side of Smart & Final parking lot). Antelope Valley Youth Athletics, Inc. – 1123 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (mall entrance at 10th Street West). Arch Rafael and St. Mina Coptic Church – 2053 East Palmdale Boulevard (north side of Palmdale Boulevard, east of 20th Street East). AV Youth Maritime Association – 3875 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (north side of Rancho Vista Boulevard in Wal-Mart parking lot). Bet-El Casa De Dios – 39700 30th Street West (Marie Kerr Park north side of parking lot off of 30th Street West). Consolidated Home Ownership Institute – Dirt lot at the northeast corner of Avenue S and 40th Street East. Cornerstone Apostolic Church of Antelope Valley – 3027 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (north side of Rancho Vista Boulevard, west of 30thStreet West in Vons parking lot). Crosswind Community Church – 41337 10th Street West (parking lot along the west side of 10th Street West, north of Avenue M-14). Crush Basketball, Amateur Athletic Union of the United States, Inc. – 38118 47th Street East (north of Avenue R, east of 47th Street East in Vallarta parking lot). DDE Academy, Inc. – 37716 55th Street East (south side of Avenue R, east side of 55th Street East at Domenic Massari Park). Desert Pride, Inc. – 37218 47th Street East (east side of 47thStreet East, north of Avenue S in Stater Bros. parking lot). Empowered Church International – 2133 East Palmdale Boulevard (north side of Palmdale Boulevard, east of 21st Street East). Great Commission Community Solutions – Northwest corner of Rancho Vista Boulevard and West Avenue O-8 in dirt lot. Highland High School Instrumental Music Booster Club – 2535 East Avenue S (parking lot on the north side of Avenue S, east of 25th Street East between Carl’s Jr. and Taco Bell). Iglesia Emmanuel Antelope Valley – 2419 E. Avenue S (west side of 25th Street East, north of Avenue S in Food 4 Less parking lot). Kiwanis Club of Palmdale – 1803 E. Palmdale Boulevard (north side of Palmdale Boulevard, west of 20th Street East in Vallarta parking lot). Littlerock High School Band Boosters – 4644 East Avenue S (south side of Avenue S, west of 47th Street East. Living In Christ Faith Ministries – 37950 47th Street East (southeast corner of East Avenue R and 47th Street East). Love and Grace Christian Fellowship – South of Rancho Vista Boulevard, west side of Sierra Highway in dirt lot. Marine Corps League, Antelope Valley Detachment 930 – 3005 East Palmdale Boulevard (parking lot at northeast corner of Palmdale Boulevard and 30th Street East). Naturals Baseball Club, A California Nonprofit Public Benefit – 1002 East Avenue R (Southeast corner of Avenue R and 10th Street East). Nueva Vida En Cristo Antelope Valley – 450 East Palmdale Boulevard (south side of Palmdale Boulevard, west of 5th Street East in Vallarta parking lot). Oasis Christian Church of the AV – South of 41520 10th Street West (Birdie’s Driving Range & Café), east side of 10thStreet West. Palmdale Band Booster Club – 2137 East Avenue R (north side of East Avenue R in the Palmdale High School parking lot. Palmdale Chamber of Commerce – 40130 10th Street West (east side of 10thStreet West, south of Avenue O-4 in parking lot). Palmdale Elks Lodge #2027 – 37951 47th Street East (west side of 47thStreet East, south of Avenue R in Tom’s #27 parking lot). Palmdale High School Football Boosters – 38310 20th Street East (Palmdale High School parking lot along 20th Street East). Palmdale Lions Club – 1215 East Palmdale Boulevard (parking lot along the north side of Palmdale Boulevard, east of 12th Street East). Palmdale Little League – 38137 47th Street East (west side of 47thStreet East, north of Avenue R, and east of Bank of America). Palmdale Repertory Theatre – 37140 47th Street East (south side of Avenue S, east of 47th Street East in Wal-Mart parking lot). Palmdale Youth Football – 2534 East Avenue S (south side of East Avenue S, north of Del Taco). Quartz Hill High School Baseball Boosters – Dirt lot at the southeast corner of Sierra Highway and East Avenue S. St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Dirt lot north side of Pearblossom Highway, east side of 45th Street East. St. Stephen’s of the Valley Lutheran Church – 38727 Tierra Subida Avenue (west side of 10th Street West approximately 285 feet south of Palmdale Boulevard in Albertson’s parking lot). Temple of Deliverance Ministries – 2520 East Palmdale Boulevard (south side of Palmdale Boulevard, east of 25th Street East in International Mall parking lot). The Dejavu Foundation – 220 East Palmdale Boulevard (south side of Palmdale Boulevard, west of 3rd Street East in DD’s Discount parking lot). The Palmdale Aerospace Academy – 39940 10th Street West (east side of 10thStreet West, south of West Avenue O-8, east of Panda Express). The Vine Refuge, Inc. – 39150 10th Street West (Southeast corner of Technology Drive and 10th Street West). Victory Outreach – 37419 25th Street East (west side of 25thStreet East, north of Avenue R-12 in the parking lot). Water of Life of Antelope Valley, Inc. – 39522 10th Street West (South side of Rancho Vista Boulevard between Edible Arrangements and The Habit). Word of Life Outreach Ministries, Inc. – 5645 East Avenue T (north side of East Avenue T, west of Fort Tejon Road. World Harvest Christian Outreach – 200 West Palmdale Boulevard (south side of Palmdale Boulevard in front of Red Roof Inn.

The Palmdale City Council this month issued permits for 46 nonprofit organizations to sell fireworks. Only nonprofit organizations that have headquarters in Palmdale, or have more than 50 percent of their membership residing in Palmdale and have a minimum of 20 members, are eligible to apply for fireworks booths. Only one booth is allowed per organization.

The number of booths allowed is calculated at one booth per every 3,000 residents. Based upon current population estimates, a maximum of 52 booths would be allowed to be established in the year 2017, of which 46 have been filled by qualifying.

Organizations’ booths must pass an inspection by the Los Angeles County Fire Department before the city’s Code Enforcement Division will issue the fireworks permit. Fireworks may be purchased by those who are age 18 or older in the city of Palmdale. Proof of age may be requested for purchase.

Palmdale is the only municipality in the Antelope Valley in which “Safe and Sane” fireworks may be legally sold and discharged on private property. However, the Anaverde housing community, all areas south of the California Aqueduct, and locations in the Rancho Vista area are “no fireworks zones” and may not use any fireworks at all since they are in high risk fire areas.

The “no fireworks zone” is generally described as the area within the City of Palmdale which lies along the following lines: beginning at the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and 30th Street West, areas south and west of Rancho Vista Boulevard, north to Avenue N-8; south and west of Avenue N-8, from Rancho Vista Boulevard to 55th Street West; west of 55th Street West; and south from 55th Street West to 60th Street West (Godde Hill Road). View the “No Fireworks Zone” maps here and here.

“We’ve developed an interactive map on our website, www.cityofpalmdale.org, that allows residents to enter their address so they can see if they live in a ‘no fireworks zone’ area where ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are not allowed,” said Palmdale’s Communications Manager John Mlynar. Access the interactive map here.

Residents may also contact Palmdale’s Neighborhood Services Department at 661-267-5181 or 661-267-5170 for assistance on no fireworks zones.

Palmdale city officials are warning residents against illegal fireworks, and administrative fines starting at $2,500 will be in effect. Educational flyers are being distributed with each “Safe and Sane” fireworks purchase. For more information, call 661-267-5181.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

