Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Johnny Lopez

Johnny Lopez is a 32-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Lopez is on parole for robbery.

His criminal history includes numerous burglaries, resisting arrest, making terrorist threats, receiving stolen property, robbery, and spousal battery.

Lopez failed to report to his parole agent as instructed, he is known to be violent, and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Johnny Lopez is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Desmond Lakes

Desmond Lakes is a 30-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Lakes is on parole for making terrorist threats, possession of a controlled substance, and assault with force resulting in great bodily injury.

His criminal history includes making terrorist threats, possession of a controlled substance, vandalism, false imprisonment, battery, spousal battery, DUI, brandishing a weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Lakes failed to report to his parole agent as he is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Desmond Lakes is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

