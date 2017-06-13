Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and suspect wanted for vandalism, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Donnelle Carrillo

Donnelle Carrillo is a 25-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Carrillo is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $10,000 warrant for his arrest.

Carrillo is known to frequent the 900 block of East Avenue R in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Donnelle Carrillo is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Anthony Trotter

Anthony Trotter is a 28-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Trotter is wanted for vandalism.

There is a no bail warrant for his arrest.

Trotter is known to frequent the 37700 block of Thisbe Court in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Anthony Trotter is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–