L.A. County appoints new coroner

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved the appointment of a chief medical examiner-coroner, filling a post that opened up more than a year ago.

The newly appointed Dr. Jonathan Lucas was the chief deputy medical examiner for San Diego County. He has 16 years of experience in forensic pathology and has personally performed more than 4,000 autopsies, according to county CEO Sachi Hamai.

Lucas previously worked in New York as a city medical examiner. He graduated from the University of Nevada School of Medicine and earned his undergraduate degree in biology from UC Riverside.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed confidence in Lucas’ ability to deal with the challenges of a department that has been working to clear a backlog of bodies awaiting autopsy.

“Dr. Lucas brings new leadership, vast experience and the strong skill set necessary to meet the ever-changing technological, medical, scientific and administrative needs of this department,” Barger said.

Barger thanked those who stepped up to lead the department following the abrupt departure of Dr. Mark Fajardo, who resigned in April 2016, though she didn’t name Fajardo.

Fajardo said at the time his decision was prompted by a lack of funding and chronic understaffing.

A backlog of 180 bodies at the time he left had been cut to about 80 roughly a year later, with 17 awaiting autopsy in mid-April of this year, the Daily News reported. The acting chief medical examiner-coroner told the newspaper increased staffing and overtime hours helped make the difference and to reduce a backlog of more than 2,000 toxicology reports.

Despite the heavy workload, the department’s request for additional funding for 2017-18 was denied in the proposed budget presented to the board by Hamai in April.

The board approved a $350,000 annual salary for Lucas.

–