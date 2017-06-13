AVH Auxiliary presents scholarships to 10 graduates

LANCASTER – For the 23rd consecutive year, the Antelope Valley Hospital (AVH) Auxiliary presented $1,000 scholarships to 10 high school seniors who are planning to pursue a career in healthcare.

The following students were the recipients of this year’s awards:

Jesus Omar Gomez , Antelope Valley High School

Edward Banuelos and Grace Diaz , William J. Pete Knight High School

Alexander Bradley Chew and Christiana Han , Highland High School

Elliot Pourdavoud , SOAR

Branden James Cason , Eastside High School

Rylee Maston , Paraclete High School

Chelsea Ogunmowo and Sarah Zhang, Quartz Hill High School

Chosen from a pool of 84 applicants, each recipient has a minimum 3.5 grade point average; graduated from a local high school; and has been accepted to study a health career curriculum at an accredited college, university or technical school.

“Each recipient has demonstrated exceptional dedication and determination to their studies and future goals,” stated AVH Auxiliary Scholarship Chair Bobbie Patton. “It is encouraging to receive so many qualified scholarship applicants from local students, and it is our hope that many of these recipients will choose to care for patients in our valley when they complete their studies.”

The AVH Auxiliary raises funds for the hospital through the hospital gift shops, New to You Thrift Shop, auxiliary bake sale and other seasonal fundraising events.

In addition to its annual health career scholarships program, some of the auxiliary’s past pledges benefited the Women and Infants Pavilion, OB clinics, neonatal intensive care unit, emergency department expansion, and state-of-the-art equipment for the critical care unit.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

