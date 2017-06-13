2 killed in Littlerock traffic crash

LITTLEROCK – Two back-seat passengers died Monday afternoon when a car and a pickup truck collided in a Littlerock intersection, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 2 p.m. Monday, June 12, on 87th Street East and Fort Tejon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Ho Chuen Wong, 25, of Sacramento was driving a 2017 Ford Fiesta southbound on 87th Street East at about 75 miles per hour when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the Fort Tejon Road intersection, the CHP report states.

The Ford Fiesta entered the intersection and was hit by a 2004 Chevy Silverado traveling westbound on Fort Tejon Road at about 50 miles per hour, the CHP report states.

“Both rear passengers of [the Ford Fiesta] sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision,” the CHP report states.

The deceased passengers — a 62-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman, both from Hong Kong — have not been named pending next of kin notification.

A third passenger in the car, 25-year-old Ho Yuen Wong of Sacramento, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital.

The Ford Fiesta’s driver [Ho Chuen Wong] sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

The Chevy Silverado’s driver and passenger, 30-year-old John C. Lennox and 62-year-old Charles M. Lennox, both of Pearblossom, sustained minor injuries in the collision, according to the CHP report.

“Alcohol or drugs were not factors in this collision,” the CHP report states.

–