Registration open for Palmdale Playhouse Summer Theatre Experience

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse is accepting registration for its 2017 Summer Theatre Experience.

Summer Theatre Experience is designed for youth ages 13 through 17. Camp dates are July 10 to July 28, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost for the program is discounted to $225 for Palmdale residents and $250 for non-residents. Register online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/playhouse.

Participants will be taught the practical aspects of acting and how to think creatively when interpreting stories and portraying characters.

Camp will conclude with performances of The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet on July 28 and 29, a whimsical reinvention of Shakespeare’s tragic love story, complete with rhymed couplets, creative wordplay, and fantastical machines.

“No theatre experience is necessary,” stated Palmdale Recreation and Cultural Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “Just bring your creative energy and get ready for an awesome hands-on theatre experience.”

For more information, contact the Palmdale Playhouse at 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

