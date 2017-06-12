Man struck, killed by car in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – A 38-year-old man was struck and killed by a motorist who was unable to see him while the pedestrian was walking across Pearblossom (138) Highway Friday night in Littlerock, authorities said.

The pedestrian was later identified as Jorge Oliva of Littlerock, the CHP reported. The fatal collision occurred around 9:50 p.m. Friday, June 9, on Pearblossom Highway near the intersection of 85th Street East.

Oliva was walking south across Pearblossom Highway outside a crosswalk west of 85th Street East, when he was struck by a 2015 Lexus driven by a 62-year-old man from Lancaster.

Paramedics rushed Oliva to Palmdale Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The motorist who struck Oliva was not arrested.

It was not immediately known if the motorist was cited and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

