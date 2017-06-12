Countdown to annual “Barn Bash” BBQ & Auction

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Fair’s Livestock Council will host its 8th annual Barn Bash Barbecue and Auction this Saturday.

The Barn Bash is a fun, social gathering and fundraising event that includes a dinner of pulled pork sandwiches, chicken, beans, salad and soft drinks.

The event raises money for improvements to the AV Fair livestock barns and funds scholarships for junior livestock exhibitors who are graduating in 2017 and are seeking financial aid for college.

This year’s Barn Bash takes place Saturday, June 17, at the H.W. Hunter Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster. Games and music begin at 5 p.m.; the BBQ Dinner starts at 6 p.m.; and the Silent and Live Auction will be held at 7 p.m.

BBQ Dinner/Auction tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds’ Exhibit Entry office or at the Administrative office. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event for $12.

Money raised from the Barn Bash has contributed to numerous barn improvements, including new poultry cages; repair and powder coat swine pens; storage bins; evaporative coolers in the swine barn, auction stand and arena; a more secure area to house the beef; and new fans in the beef/sheep/goat barn.

The goal this year is to raise enough funds to improve the cooling system in the swine barn, add additional wash racks in the swine barn, and fund scholarships.

For additional information, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Vicki Means at 661-943-9417 or Shirley Byrne at 661-714-0798.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

–