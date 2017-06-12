Brushfire torches 50 acres in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A slow-moving brushfire scorched about 50 acres Sunday in Lancaster before firefighters could finally contain the flames, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The brushfire started burning just after 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, on the south side of an aqueduct in Lancaster near 110th Street West and West Avenue K, according to county fire Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.

The fire fairly quickly required a second alarm response, Peters said.

The county fire department sent three water-dropping helicopters along with 12 engine companies to the scene, Peters continued. L.A. City fire and the U.S. Forest Service also sent helicopters to help with the battle.

The forest service contributed an additional seven engine companies to the fight.

Full containment was achieved about 5:25 p.m., Peters said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened and county firefighters remained at the scene to do mop up work, Peters said.

