Local libraries to offer free lunch to kids this summer

LOS ANGELES COUNTY —Los Angeles County Library has expanded its ‘Lunch at the Library’ program to 15 libraries this summer, including the Lancaster Library, the Quartz Hill Library, and the Lake Los Angeles Library.

Kicking off on June 12, the libraries will provide a free lunch to youth through 18 years of age, Monday to Friday, from 12 to 1 p.m., with no restrictions on family income. The lunch program ends Aug. 4.

Lunches will include items such as sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and healthy dairy products, according to County officials. There will be no lunch served on July 4 as all LA County Libraries will be closed in honor of the July 4 holiday, and no lunch served Aug. 3 for an annual Staff Development Day.

“This will be the third consecutive year that LA County Libraries have provided free lunch. Over the past few years, we have provided over 14,000 lunches at our libraries and are excited to provide this service again this summer,” stated County Library Director Skye Patrick.

“We welcome all youth to visit our libraries for a free, healthy lunch and to enjoy all of the programs and services that the library offers,” added Patrick.

Lunches are provided by the USDA Summer Food Service Program. The ‘Lunch at the Library’ program is a partnership between the LA County Library and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks & Recreation – with support from the California Summer Meal Coalition and the California Library Association.

The Lancaster Library is located at 601 W. Lancaster Blvd.; the Quartz Hill Library is located at 5040 West Avenue M-2; and the Lake Los Angeles Library is located at 16921 E. Avenue O, #A.

The other 12 County Libraries offering free lunch Monday to Friday, 12 – 1p m., include:

A C Bilbrew Library

Baldwin Park Library

Carson Library

Clifton M. Brakensiek Library

East Rancho Dominguez Library

Huntington Park Library

La Puente Library

Lennox Library

Norwalk Library

San Fernando Library

Sorensen Library

South Whittier Library

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

–