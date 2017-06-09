Flag Day Celebration June 14 at Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Flag Day Celebration on Wednesday, June 14, at Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 East Avenue P.

The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. and will include a welcome by dignitaries; presentation of colors; the invocation and benediction by Rev. John Clarke of the Sons of the American Legion Post 311; posting of the Colors; Pledge of Allegiance by Dr. David Smith of the AFA and the 412th Test Wing; and closing remarks by Major Conrad Hernandez, Commander of the Jr ROTC at Highland High School.

This event is free and open to the public. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

Part of the festivities will be the announcement of the winners of the Flag Day Essay Contest.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

