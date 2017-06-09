Community invited to public hearing for SR 138 improvements project

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale will host a public hearing to discuss the Initial Study (IS)/Environmental Assessment (EA) for the State Route 138/Palmdale Boulevard Improvements Project.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

The city, in cooperation with Caltrans District 7, proposes to widen Palmdale Boulevard (State Route 138) between 5th Street East and 10th Street East, from two lanes to three lanes in each direction, and widen Sierra Highway, between Avenue R and 500 feet south of Avenue Q, from two lanes to three lanes in each direction.

Caltrans has prepared an IS/EA to report the effects this project may have on the environment. Their studies show that the project will not significantly affect the quality of the environment, and a proposed mitigated negative declaration has been prepared.

The public hearing will give local residents the opportunity to review the report and to talk about certain design features of the project with Caltrans staff before the preferred alternative is selected.

The Initial Study with proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration/Environmental Assessment(MND/EA) and Draft Section 4(f) De Minimis Finding are available for review and copying at the Palmdale Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. The document may also be downloaded at the Caltrans website: http://www.dot.ca.gov/d7/env-docs/ and the city of Palmdale website: http://www.cityofpalmdale.org/.

Residents unable to attend the public hearing may send written comments to Dawn Kukla, Office Chief Caltrans District 7, 100 South Main Street, MS 16A, Los Angeles, CA 90012; or email them to dawn.kukla@dot.ca.gov.

All comments must be postmarked no later than June 30, 2017.

For more information about the study, contact Dawn Kukla at 213-897-3643 or Mike Behen, Transportation/Special Projects Manager for the City of Palmdale, at 661-267-5337.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

