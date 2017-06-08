Thunder on the Lot returns this weekend

LANCASTER – Thunder on the Lot will be holding its 23rd annual event in Lancaster this weekend.

The event kicks off with the “Cruise-In” on Lancaster Boulevard, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, featuring live music on the BeX Bandstand stage, located at 706 West Lancaster Blvd.

The fun continues from 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park (formerly Lancaster City Park), located on the corner of 10th Street West and Avenue K-8 in Lancaster.

The family-friendly event will feature motorcycle, RV, classic/custom, low rider, and import car shows; an early morning poker run; beer gardens; continuous live music on two stages; motorcycle stunt shows; a custom car burnout contest; a carnival; raffle giveaways (including a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle); community stage performances; various food booths; more than 100 vendors, and more.

The Kids’ Arena, a major attraction for younger guests, will feature a carnival, a dunk tank, bounce houses, huge inflatables, face painting, community stage performances, water balls, euro bungee, orbitron, and more.

This year’s entertainment lineup for Saturday will feature Gods of Thunder (KISS Tribute Band); Smooth SoS (Santana Tribute); Fast Hammer; MLC; Attack of the Rising; Bullfrog Blues Band; Jazz Moves; The Fulcos; The Sting Rays; and Mama’s Hot Sauce.

Sunday’s performers include Led Zepagain (Led Zeppelin Tribute); Wanted (Bon Jovi Tribute); Tiffanee Jenee; Big Coyote; L’Insanity; Dinami; Runaway Train, and more.

The Thunder on the Lot Car Show will be held on Saturday and Sunday, featuring hundreds of the best custom and classic cars from the Antelope Valley, and throughout California. Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Thunder on the Lot Bike Show will be held on Sunday and is open to all types and styles of motorcycles, with the option to compete in a number of classes. Each year nearly 2,000 bikes show up at Thunder on the Lot, with about 250 entries in the bike show and more than 700 that take off from Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson for the annual Sunday morning Poker Run, according to organizers.

Thunder on the Lot admission and parking

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. General admission on Saturday is $10 per person, with children ages 10 and under free. Sunday’s admission is free.

Free parking is offered across from the park on 10th Street West, with trams providing rides to the entrance. Preferred parking near the event entrance is available for $10.

Benefiting more than 20 local children’s charities, Thunder on the Lot raises an average of $200,000 annually, and has raised more than $4.8 million dollars to date.

For more information and a complete schedule of events for the 23rd annual Thunder on the Lot, visit http://www.thunderonthelot.com.

