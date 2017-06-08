The Antelope Valley Times

Recruitment event June 12 for Element Hotel

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) will host a recruitment event this Monday for the Element Hotel opening soon in Palmdale.

Positions available include front desk clerk, night auditor/front desk, laundry attendant, houseman/laundry, housekeeping manager, housekeeping attendant, breakfast attendant, dishwasher, cooks, building maintenance, facility maintenance and shuttle driver class C.

The recruitment event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 12, at AJCC, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Interested applicants should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes, plus their Social Security card; California ID, California driver’s license or passport; proof of residence (i.e. utility bill); and DD-214 (for veterans).

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantmaria@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

  1. I worked at the Lancaster customer contact center for almost seven years before they left California. I can’t make it to the event, because I have an appointment. I would love to interview with the hotel. I have experience with the points system, and many aspects on the reservation side along with great customer service skills.

    Please contact me, and I will send my resume.

    Best regards,

    Robin Breiding

  2. Wow. Element Hotels, the ‘eco-friendly’ division of Westin Hotels, is pretty high end. Score for Palmdale.

    • We’re still waiting for that boutique hotel Rex promised us on the BLVD. Looks like it is being used as a gym or something.

      At least we’re getting a 10 story high Buddha statue in Lancaster. We got that going for us.

      • Well, eventually Palmdale will be completely built out, and maybe someone really desperate will be building in Lancaster.

      • Does anyone know if that Walmart is sill going in across from Quartz Hill High School? I drove by a while back and the signs were gone. Heck, it might already have been built?

        The only thing Palmdale-adjacent has going for it, as far as new businesses, is lower property values than Palmdale. Is ‘dirtcheap’ 1 word?

        What upscale/high end businesses are there in wreck’s fiefdom? Even Foster Freeze on K couldn’t make it.

