Recruitment event June 12 for Element Hotel

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) will host a recruitment event this Monday for the Element Hotel opening soon in Palmdale.

Positions available include front desk clerk, night auditor/front desk, laundry attendant, houseman/laundry, housekeeping manager, housekeeping attendant, breakfast attendant, dishwasher, cooks, building maintenance, facility maintenance and shuttle driver class C.

The recruitment event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 12, at AJCC, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Interested applicants should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes, plus their Social Security card; California ID, California driver’s license or passport; proof of residence (i.e. utility bill); and DD-214 (for veterans).

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantmaria@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

