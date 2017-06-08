Recruitment event June 12 for Element Hotel

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) will host a recruitment event this Monday for the Element Hotel opening soon in Palmdale.
Positions available include front desk clerk, night auditor/front desk, laundry attendant, houseman/laundry, housekeeping manager, housekeeping attendant, breakfast attendant, dishwasher, cooks, building maintenance, facility maintenance and shuttle driver class C.
The recruitment event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 12, at AJCC, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.
Interested applicants should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes, plus their Social Security card; California ID, California driver’s license or passport; proof of residence (i.e. utility bill); and DD-214 (for veterans).
For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantmaria@goodwillsocal.org.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
Robin Breiding says
I worked at the Lancaster customer contact center for almost seven years before they left California. I can’t make it to the event, because I have an appointment. I would love to interview with the hotel. I have experience with the points system, and many aspects on the reservation side along with great customer service skills.
Please contact me, and I will send my resume.
Best regards,
Robin Breiding
Tim Scott says
Robin…no disrespect intended, but “please contact me and I will send a resume” is not something I ever saw from someone I seriously believed wanted me to hire them. There’s a contact number, and an e-mail address in the article. I suggest that maybe YOU should contact THEM.
Tim Scott says
Wow. Element Hotels, the ‘eco-friendly’ division of Westin Hotels, is pretty high end. Score for Palmdale.
Lost says
We’re still waiting for that boutique hotel Rex promised us on the BLVD. Looks like it is being used as a gym or something.
At least we’re getting a 10 story high Buddha statue in Lancaster. We got that going for us.
Tim Scott says
Well, eventually Palmdale will be completely built out, and maybe someone really desperate will be building in Lancaster.
William says
Does anyone know if that Walmart is sill going in across from Quartz Hill High School? I drove by a while back and the signs were gone. Heck, it might already have been built?
The only thing Palmdale-adjacent has going for it, as far as new businesses, is lower property values than Palmdale. Is ‘dirtcheap’ 1 word?
What upscale/high end businesses are there in wreck’s fiefdom? Even Foster Freeze on K couldn’t make it.