Palmdale’s “Music in the Park” kicks off June 15

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host 10 free “Music in the Park” events this summer, alternating between Poncitlán Square and Domenic Massari Park, city officials announced.

The entertainment will be held every Thursday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., beginning June 15 and running through Aug. 17.

Opening the series will be R&B favorites The Dance Band on Thursday, June 15, at Poncitlán Square, located at 9th Street East between Avenues Q-9 and Q-10.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food trucks will also be available on site.

“Take advantage of our beautiful summer evenings, some amazing musical talent and the comradery of music in the parks,” said Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

This summer’s musical lineup will feature some long time popular groups in the Antelope Valley.

Music in the Park schedule

Thursday, June 22 – Mama’s Hot Sauce – Rockabilly

Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th Street East

Food Trucks: Go Fusion N Grill and Kona Ice

Thursday, June 29 – Lorena Mackey & the Hi-Lites – R&B/Classics

Poncitlán Square, 9th Street East between Avenues Q-9 and Q-10

Food Trucks: LA Wing Co. and LA Donuts

Thursday, July 6 –The Fulcos – Pop/Rock

Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th Street East

Food Trucks: TBD

Thursday, July 13 – Runaway – Country

Poncitlán Square, 9th Street East between Avenues Q-9 and Q-10

Food Trucks: Epic Tacos and LA Donuts

The remaining lineup for the July 20 through Aug. 17 dates will be announced soon.

For more information on Palmdale’s “Music in the Park,” call the recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–