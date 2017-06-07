Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Lynsey Kieffer

Lynsey Kieffer is a 28-year-old female with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 172 pounds.

Kieffer is on parole for carjacking.

Her criminal history includes assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, grand theft, and narcotics-related offenses.

Kieffer failed to report to her parole agent as instructed and is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Lynsey Kieffer is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Odel Santos

Odel Santos is a 23-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 214 pounds.

Santos is on parole for making terrorists threats.

His criminal history includes numerous burglaries, receiving stolen property, robbery, and making terrorist threats.

Santos failed to report to his parole agent as instructed, he is known to be violent and he is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Odel Santos is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

