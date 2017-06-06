Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and suspect wanted for burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Quinton Arnold

Quinton Arnold is a 31-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Arnold is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $75,000 warrant for his arrest.

Arnold is known to frequent the 38000 block of Pioneer Drive in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Quinton Arnold is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Carlos Ramirez

Carlos Ramirez is a 29-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Ramirez is wanted for burglary.

There is a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

Ramirez is known to frequent the 1200 block of East Avenue R-4 in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Carlos Ramirez is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Day at 661-272-2610.

–